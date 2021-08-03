LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84. LivePerson has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

