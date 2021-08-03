LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

LPSN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 583,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

