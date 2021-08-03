LMS Capital plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LMS opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.32. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About LMS Capital
