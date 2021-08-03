loanDepot, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 10th (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NYSE LDI opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

