Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0543 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $189,124.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,313,048 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

