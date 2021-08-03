LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $2,835.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00391166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.33 or 0.00870936 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

