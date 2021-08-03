Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.95-22.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.32 billion.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.45. The company had a trading volume of 857,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.68.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.
In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.