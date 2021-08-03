Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.95-22.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.45. The company had a trading volume of 857,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.68.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.