Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

