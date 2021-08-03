Loki Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.32 or 0.06504560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.98 or 0.01408076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00363716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00129211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00597264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00372639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00297212 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

