LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

LMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 704.52. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.20 ($3.31). The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

