Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.53 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $81.30 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

