Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 141079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

