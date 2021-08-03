L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,982. The company has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

