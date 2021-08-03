Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $1.90 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $888,574.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

