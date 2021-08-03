Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.16. 60,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,169. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

