LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE LXU opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 595.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

