Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 22,841 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

