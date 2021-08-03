Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 2.6%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $14.01. 1,273,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,952,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.81 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.