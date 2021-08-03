Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

