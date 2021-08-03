Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,522. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.