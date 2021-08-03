Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.97.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

