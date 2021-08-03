Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.26

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 120469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUG shares. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9582811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

