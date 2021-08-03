Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.97 and traded as low as C$10.69. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 341,751 shares changing hands.

LUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.