Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.23.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

