Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.22

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 2378190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

