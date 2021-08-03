Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

