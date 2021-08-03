Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 145,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.