LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.21

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.21 and last traded at $165.65, with a volume of 132800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

