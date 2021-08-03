LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.