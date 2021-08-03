M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 37,188 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 19.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 1.52% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $52,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,068,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,812. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.