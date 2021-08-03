M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 4,079 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.