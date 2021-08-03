M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 379,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,959. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

