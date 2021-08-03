M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 643,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. The company has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

