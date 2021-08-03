M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.07. 212,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

