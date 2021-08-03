M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 3,135 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. The Clorox accounts for approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $12,115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE CLX traded down $17.13 on Tuesday, reaching $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 551,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,631. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

