M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 36,591 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.