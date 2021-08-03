M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. National Grid makes up approximately 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,456. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.