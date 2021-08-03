M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,322,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.53 during trading on Tuesday. 8,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,332. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

