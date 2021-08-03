Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 10th

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.