Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 5.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.22% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,899. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

