Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,326.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

