Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,679 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,191,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

