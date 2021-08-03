Maecenas Market Cap Hits $183,461.49 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $183,461.49 and approximately $428.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

