MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.91

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.91 and traded as low as C$24.41. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 95,951 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.32.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2521486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Insiders sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

