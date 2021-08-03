Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

MAL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.30. 13,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.61 million and a P/E ratio of -44.21.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

