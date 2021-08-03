Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 7th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

