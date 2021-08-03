Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $416.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

