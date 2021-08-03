Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position Boosted by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Magna International worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $81.83 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

