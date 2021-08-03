Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.
NYSE MGY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
