Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

NYSE MGY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.