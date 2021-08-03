Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. 323,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 773,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.